See Rihanna's "wild hyprocritical" question to GloRilla

While many are awaiting the release of Rihanna's next album, she's anticipating GloRilla's forthcoming project.

Glo shared a DM she received from Rih, who praised her and inquired about her album release date. "You got all summer sis!" wrote Rihanna. "I know dis wild hypocritical, but when the album drop?"

The DM was in response to a post Glo shared on her Instagram Story, which found Rihanna dancing to "TGIF." "It's 7 p.m. Friday/ It's ninety-five degrees/ I ain't got no n**** and no n**** ain't got me," Rih playfully raps to partner A$AP Rocky. The video was initially shared on Rih's Instagram and has since gone viral.

Meanwhile, fans' wait for Rih's next album continues as she recently shared she's going back to square one.

"I'm starting over," she told Entertainment Tonight. "But I don't want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I'm still in love with."

