SZA to make feature acting debut opposite Keke Palmer in Issa Rae-produced buddy comedy

If you're a fan of SZA's acting in the "Kill Bill" video, you'll see more of her skills pretty soon. Deadline reports the singer has secured her first feature acting gig, a role opposite Keke Palmer.

The pair will star in an untitled buddy comedy film that will be produced by Issa Rae and her Hoorae company, Sara Diya Rastogi, Poppy Hanks, Deniese Davis from ColorCreative, MACRO Film Studios' Charles D. King and James Lopez.

Rap Sh!t showrunner Syreeta Singleton wrote the screenplay and is co-producing the film; the Max show's Lawrence Lamont will serve as director. In addition, Keke and her mother, Sharon Palmer, are executive producing.

The film is a creation stemming from Sony Pictures' CoCre lab, a "previous pact between ColorCreative and Columbia Pictures to source and incubate emerging, diverse screenwriters to develop and write their first studio feature based on original ideas," per Deadline.

It will see SZA and Keke come together again, following the Saturday Night Live episode in December 2022 in which Palmer took on hosting duties and SZA performed as the musical guest.

