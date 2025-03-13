T-Pain announces Back to Wiscansin Fest featuring performances from Keyshia Cole, Pusha T, Wale

T-Pain's fourth annual Wiscansin Fest returns in June, bringing fans together for a weekend filled with booze and tunes. The event will kick off with the Wiscansin State Fear on June 13, featuring games, carnival rides and more, which will be followed by a karaoke battle open to anyone willing to get onstage.

Back to Wiscansin will then go down on June 14, with a lineup including Keyshia Cole, Pusha T, Wale, Jermaine Dupri, Kash Doll, NLE Choppa, Durand Bernarr and Shaquille O'Neal as DJ Diesel.

Wiscansin Fest takes place in Milwaukee, with the Wiscansin State Fear at the Milwaukee Mile and the Back to Wiscansin Fest at The Rave/Eagles Club. One-day and two-day passes will be available when tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

