Taraji P. Henson says she knew Mary J. Blige would be a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee

Alongside Taraji P. Henson's entry on the 2024 TIME 100 Most Influential People in the World list is an essay written by her friend Mary J. Blige that praises her for being "unapologetically herself," among other things. With the recent news of Blige's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, Taraji returned the love, expressing her happiness for Blige's accomplishment.

"I am beyond proud of her, it's something I saw for her in her future," Taraji told ABC Audio while on the red carpet at the taping of the TIME 100 Gala 2024, airing on ABC in May. "I knew she would get it, and I'm just glad I'm here to see her get it."

Mary will be inducted into the RRHOF during a ceremony held on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Also being enshrined this year are Kool & the Gang and A Tribe Called Quest.

As for the Time 100 Gala, it will air May 12 on ABC.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.