Taraji P. Henson, Tina Knowles accept 'Glamour’'s Women of the Year awards

Glamour's Women of the Year event took place Tuesday night in Times Square, and among those honored was Taraji P. Henson. Dressed in a Schiaparelli gown, she accepted her award just one year after presenting the honor to Mary J. Blige.

"A lot can happen in a year. Whether you're on Wall Street, you're an artist or an entertainer, I believe [talents] are bigger than one individual. When God gives you a gift, it's for you to inspire and bless other people," said Henson, according to Vogue. She's in the 2024 Women of Year class alongside Suni Lee, Serena Williams and Pamela Anderson.

Tina Knowles also took the stage as one of the mothers honored for the first time in the history of Glamour's WOTY awards.

"The best job that I've ever had is being a mother. I've had the privilege of raising and helping to raise four daughters," she said, per Vogue. "My daughters have brought me such incredible joy and pride in my life far more than anything else."

"They are my crew, my tribe, my rocks, my ride or dies that have been right there by my side at the lowest points of my life. And they have cheered me on at the highest points of my life, making me feel like I could conquer anything you can," Tina continued, prompting daughter Beyoncé to shout, "Because you can." Per Glamour, the singer shed some tears when her mother was on the stage.

Tina was honored alongside fellow mothers Donna Kelce, Maggie Baird and Mandy Teefey.

"When you look at Women of the Year speeches, the one person that's always thanked is a mom. We wanted to bring this very special, unique, and fun group of supermoms together," global Glamour editorial director Samantha Barry told Vogue.

