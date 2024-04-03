There will be no Made in America festival in 2024

Made in America will not be taking place this year, marking the second consecutive year Jay-Z's event has been canceled.

"Since its inception, this groundbreaking festival has celebrated music & community – from creating a space for fans to connect, to uplifting local small businesses & shining a light on important causes," the event's organizers announced on Instagram Wednesday. "It has strived for accessibility, eliminating barriers through affordable tickets and location."

The announcement noted the production team is "reimagining a live music experience that affirms our love and dedication to music and the work we do." They "promise an exciting return to the festival."

Founded in 2012, Made in America had been taking over Philly's Ben Franklin Parkway every year during Labor Day weekend, with the exception of 2020, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and 2023.

The 2023 show was announced, boasting headliners SZA and Lizzo, and performances by Miguel, Tems, Ice Spice, Metro Boomin, Doechii, Coi Leray, Latto and more, but was canceled one month before the festival due to "severe circumstances outside of production control."

There was no lineup announced for 2024.

