On this day in Black history: Congress passes 15th amendment, Cassius Clay becomes Muhammad Ali and more

On this day in Black history, February 26:

-- In 1869, Congress passed the 15th amendment, which granted African American men the right to vote. It was ratified on February 3, 1870.

-- In 1926, Carter G. Woodson aka the Father of Black History started Negro History Week, which has since evolved into Black History Month.

-- In 1964, Cassius Clay accepted Islam and rejected Christianity, changing his name to Muhammad Ali.

-- In 1985, Lionel Richie won Best Album for "Can't Slow Down" at the Grammy Awards ceremony. Tina Turner took home Best Female Pop Vocalist and Best Record for "What's Love Got to Do With It," and The Pointer Sisters won Best Pop Group for "Jump."

-- Happy birthday to Erykah Badu, DeRay Davis, Demore Barnes, Fats Domino, Bill Duke, Slimmy B, Baybetone and Darius Marcell.

