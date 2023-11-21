Timbaland, Public Enemy, George Clinton nominated for Songwriters Hall of Fame

The nominations for the Songwriters Hall of Fame have been announced, featuring a list of iconic music stars.

Pioneering rap group Public Enemy, funk legend George Clinton and renowned country artist Tracy Chapman are all up for honors in the performing songwriters category.

As for the non-performing songwriters, Timbaland is recognized for his producer work on hits like"Sexy Back," "Get Ur Freak On," "Big Pimpin'" and more. Maurice Starr, famous for his behind-the-scenes work on New Edition records "Candy Girl" and "Popcorn Love," is also nominated, in addition to Narada Michael Walden, whose resume includes "How Will I Know" and "Freeway of Love."

Also on the list: Bryan Adams, Kenny Loggins, the four members of R.E.M., three members of The Doobie Brothers and a trio of members from the rock band Blondie.

Eligible voting members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame have until midnight on December 27 to return their ballots. The final inductees will be celebrated at a gala event in 2024.

