TLC cancels four Canadian shows after T-Boz gets the flu

TLC has been forced to postpone four Canadian shows after T-Boz and some other tour members came down with the flu.



"Unfortunately, a few members of our tour, including T-Boz, have fallen ill with the flu," read a statement from the group. "As a result, she has lost her voice. Doctors have advised her not to perform this week."



The statement continued, "We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Your support means the world to us, and we look forward to the opportunity to perform for you in the near future. We love you and will see you soon."



The dates to be rescheduled include the May 14 show at Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick; a May 16 show at Caesars Windsor in Windsor, Ontario; a May 17 show at the Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls, Ontario; and a May 18 show at the Memorial Centre in Peterborough, Ontario.



The May 17 show has already been rescheduled to October 3; the rest have yet to be rescheduled.

