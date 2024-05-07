Travis Scott announces UK/Europe leg of UTOPIA – Circus Maximus tour

Travis Scott is taking his UTOPIA – Circus Maximus tour overseas.



The rapper has announced summer dates in the U.K. and Europe, including his largest U.K. headlining show ever at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.



This leg of the tour will kick off June 28 in the Netherlands and make stops in Poland, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy and more, before wrapping in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 27.



Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. local time at TravisScott.com. One euro/pound from every ticket sold will go to Travis' Cactus Jack Foundation, which helps uplift youth in his Houston hometown.

