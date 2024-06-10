4 killed, 2 hurt when car hits guardrail; driver died while trying to stop traffic

Fatal accident: File photo. Four people died and two others were injured after a car veered off the road on a North Carolina highway. (A. Carsten Rehderpicture alliance via Getty Images)

PITT COUNTY, N.C. — Four people died and two others were injured late Saturday after a vehicle struck a guardrail on a North Carolina highway, authorities said. One of the fatalities was the driver, who survived the crash but was struck and killed while trying to stop traffic.

According to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Rico L. Stephens, the crash occurred at about 11:48 p.m. EDT, WNCT-TV reported.

Stephens said that Suhziah Spruill, 22, of Snow Hill, North Carolina, was traveling north on state highway 903 at “a high rate of speed” when he veered off the road to the right and struck a guardrail, according to WITN-TV.

BREAKING NEWS: Three people were killed and two were injured in a vehicle crash that happened late Saturday where the driver was struck and killed trying to stop traffic. https://t.co/pUOgBxgd2j — WNCT (@wnct9) June 9, 2024

Five passengers in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts and they were ejected from the vehicle, WNCT reported.

Three passengers died at the scene and two others were taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to WCTI-TV.

The three victims, all from North Carolina, were identified as Nykwon Coppedge, 22, of Snow Hill; Zykhia Connor, 18, of Grifton; and Amoni Spruill, 20, of Farmville, according to the television station.

After the crash, Suhziah Spruill exited his vehicle and went into the roadway in an attempt to stop traffic, WNCT reported. He was struck by a Kia Forte and died at the scene, according to the television station.

The driver of the Forte, who was not identified by authorities, will not be charged, troopers said.

An investigation is ongoing.

© 2024 Cox Media Group