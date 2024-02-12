‘Act II’: Beyoncé drops new music, announces album after Super Bowl commercial

New music FILE PHOTO: (L-R) Kacey Musgraves and Beyoncé attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Beyoncé dropped two new songs and announced her "act II." (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording A)

We now know why Beyoncé wore a big white cowboy hat at the Grammys.

Beyoncé was featured in a Verizon commercial where she attempted to break the internet, but to no avail. At the end of the Super Bowl spot, she said “OK, they ready: drop the new music” leading many to wonder if she was actually releasing new songs, The Associated Press reported.

She then posted an Instagram video that teased fans with “act ii” coming on March 29, accompanied by an acoustic guitar playing and Beyoncé singing ‘This ain’t Texas/Ain’t no hold’em/So lay your cards down down down.”

It is the second of three acts she announced in 2022, Billboard reported. The first was “Renaissance,” which was her seventh solo album and debuted at the top of the Billboard 200, having two top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Break My Soul” and “Cuff It.”

The “Renaissance World Tour” grossed more than $579 million.

Two songs — “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages” — appeared on her website, Tidal, YouTube and Spotify.

This isn’t the first time Beyoncé, who hails from Texas, swerved into the country genre as her 2016 “Lemonade” album featured “Daddy Lessons” and a Chicks remix. She also performed with the group at the Country Music Association Awards, The New York Times reported.

Beyoncé attended the Super Bowl in Las Vegas with her husband, Jay-Z, the AP reported.

