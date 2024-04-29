Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé lend voices to ‘The Lion King’ prequel ‘Mufasa’; see first trailer

'Mufasa: The Lion King' A still frame from the upcoming film "Mufasa: The Lion King." (EPK.TV)

Walt Disney Pictures dropped the teaser trailer for the upcoming sequel to “The Lion King” and Blue Ivy Carter is making her voice acting debut alongside her mother Beyoncé

>> Read more trending news

“Mufasa: The Lion King” follows the story of how Simba’s father became the king of the Pride Lands and how Scar became his rival.

In this version of the story, Rafiki is telling Kiara her grandfather’s story of being an orphan who meets Taka, the heir to the crown, Deadline reported.

Aaron Pierre is voicing the younger version of Mufasa while Kelvin Harrison Jr. is Taka (Scar when he was younger), Variety reported.

James Earl Jones was the original voice of Mufasa in both the original animated film in 1994 and the nearly-real live version in 2019.

Scar was initially voiced by Jeremy Irons in 1994. Chiwetel Ejiofor voiced him in 2019.

Rafiki is once again being voiced by John Kani while Seth Rogen and Billy Eichner will be Pumbaa and Timon. Donald Glover also reprises his role as Simba.

Beyoncé is playing Nala and her daughter Blue Ivy will be her daughter in the movie, Kiara.

Other new members of the cast include Tiffany Boone (Sarabi), Kagiso Lediga (Young Rafiki), Preston Nyman (Zazu), Mads Mikkelsen (Kiros), Thandiwe Newton (Eshe - Taka’s mother), Lennie James (Obasi - Taka’s father), Anika Noni Rose (Afia - Mufasa’s mother), Keith David (Masego - Mufasa’s father), according to Variety.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has written the songs for the film. The original music for the 1994 film was written by Elton John and Tim Rice.

The original film grossed $960 million globally. The 2019 version grossed $1.6 billion.

You can watch the trailer below or click here:

“Mufasa: The Lion King” will be in theaters on Dec. 20.





©2024 Cox Media Group