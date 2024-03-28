Eclipse deals: Burger King, Pizza Hut, Smoothie King offer free food, special products

Eclipse deals FILE PHOTO: Not only will people be able to see an eclipse on April 8, they will also be able to score deals to celebrate the event. (LeoPatrizi/Getty Images)

A total solar eclipse will happen April 8, and several companies are using the event to get customers into their businesses with special deals, including free food and themed products.

The following deals are subject to participation, and you should check the locations in your area to see if they’re taking part.

>> Read more trending news

Applebee’s has crafted a themed beverage that will be available through April 14, Delish reported. The Perfect Patrón Eclipse Margarita is made with Patrón Silver Blanco Tequila, Citronge Orange Liqueur, Monin blue raspberry, passion fruit and lemon and lime.

The deal is available at Flynn Group restaurants in 23 states, USA Today reported.

🌘 Perfect Eclipse Margarita 🌘 Celebrate the upcoming solar eclipse at your local Applebee's with our Perfect Eclipse Margarita! Like the solar eclipse, this will only be around for a limited time so get it while you can. Valid at all Flynn Group locations, 21+. Posted by Applebee's Grill + Bar on Wednesday, March 20, 2024

Burger King is offering free whoppers on April 8 to members of its Royal Perk program. They must text ECLIPSE to 251251 to get the offer that can be redeemed in the app or online through April 15, People reported.

Jeni’s Ice Cream has rolled out four flavors to coincide with the eclipse. It’s a collection that brings together Nebular Berry, Cosmic Bloom, Purple Star Born and Supermoon, according to Food & Wine. They can be ordered online and come with eclipse glasses.

Marco’s Pizza is offering half off all menu-priced pizzas when ordering online or through the company’s app. You have to enter the promo code ECLIPSE to get the offer, according to Delish.

MoonPie has put together an eclipse survival kit. For $9.99 you get four mini chocolate MoonPies and two pairs of solar eclipse glasses.

Perfect Bar introduced a dark chocolate brownie flavor to its refrigerated protein bars. If you order before April 12, there’s a 20% discount, but that deal increases to 50% if you order during the eclipse on April 8. You have to be signed up for text notifications and be in the path of totality for the 50% promotion, the company said in a news release.

Pizza Hut will give customers large pizzas for $12 as part of its Total Eclipse of the Hut deal, Delish reported. A $12 pizza deal is already live on the site.

Smoothie King introduced its Eclipse Berry Blitz, which will be available through April 8. If you’re in an area that will experience the eclipse, the drink comes with free eclipse-viewing glasses. The drink has bananas, wild blueberries, an apple blueberry juice blend, a white grape lemon juice blend, a protein blend and blue spirulina.

Celebrate the solar eclipse with the new Eclipse Berry Blitz—and receive free eclipse viewing glasses.* 😎 https://t.co/KIngfhS4k0



*Receive free eclipse glasses with the purchase of a 20oz or larger Eclipse Berry Blitz. Available at participating locations while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/GF03kPJExT — Smoothie King (@SmoothieKing) March 27, 2024

SONIC already introduced its Blackout Slush Float. Like Smoothie King, Sonic customers can get free eclipse glasses while supplies last. The Blackout Slush Float has vanilla soft serve, Blackout Slush Flavor and galaxy sprinkles.

SunChips has introduced a limited-edition version of their chips in a pineapple habanero and black bean spicy gouda flavor.

The chips won’t be in stores. Instead, you have to go online and register to get a bag during the eclipse on April 8 starting at 1:33 p.m. CT or 2:33 p.m. ET, Delish said.

Tiff’s Treats will have a “sun-inspired” lemon sugar cookie and a blackout double chocolate chip cookie as part of the store’s solar eclipse mix. The combo will be available from April 1 through April 8.





© 2024 Cox Media Group