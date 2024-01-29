King Charles discharged from hospital after prostate procedure

King Charles III discharged from hospital FILE PHOTO: King Charles III attends a festive themed 'Celebration of Craft' at Highgrove House on December 8, 2023 in Tetbury, England. The King met graduates and tutors and saw the work produced by The King's Foundation's Craft programmes, including the Metiers d'Art Fellowship, the School of Traditional Arts, and the Building Arts Programme. The king has been discharged from the hospital after undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

King Charles III has been discharged from a London hospital after undergoing a procedure to treat a benign prostate condition.

Charles was seen leaving the London Clinic on Monday after spending three nights there following his procedure, according to BBC News and Sky News. The 75-year-old monarch, who was with his wife Queen Camilla, smiled and waved at people gathered outside the hospital before leaving.

Buckingham Palace officials said Jan. 17 that Charles would undergo a “corrective procedure” to treat an enlarged prostate. The condition, which is more common as men age, causes the urethra to narrow and decreases urine flow, according to the National Institute on Aging and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He was admitted to the hospital Friday.

Princess Kate discharged from hospital

The king was discharged on the same day that Catherine, the Princess of Wales, was released form the London Clinic following abdominal surgery. Officials did not specify what prompted the surgery, which is expected to keep her out of the public eye until at least Easter.

