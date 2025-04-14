Large earthquake jolts area near San Diego

FILE PHOTO of a 3D rendering of a seismograph. An earthquake rattled parts of Southern California on Monday.

A large earthquake has shaken Southern California.

The United States Geological Survey said the quake happened 4 kilometers south of Julian, California and initially registered as a 5.2 magnitude. It occurred at about 1:08 p.m. ET.

Good morning Southern California! Did you feel the magnitude 5.2 quake about 2.5 miles south of Julian at 10:08 am? The #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/sq0GXroICo @Cal_OES @CAGeoSurvey @USGS_Quakes pic.twitter.com/DpHppnf12m — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) April 14, 2025

About half a dozen smaller quakes followed, according to the USGS.

The quake happened just south of the Elsinore fault system, which has the potential of having earthquakes ranging from 6.5 to 7.5 in magnitude.

The quake was felt across Southern California in areas of Los Angeles, Orange County, Temecula and the Inland Empire.

A tsunami is not expected, according to the National Weather Service.

There were also no immediate reports of damage or injuries, according to police and sheriff departments in San Diego County.

Rail lines between Oceanside and San Clemente have been temporarily closed so crews can inspect the tracks, MetrolinkIEOC posted on X.

OC and IEOC Line Alert: Tracks are closed between Oceanside and San Clemente for precautionary track inspections due to the recent earthquake east of Oceanside. Delays are unknown, updates to follow. — MetrolinkIEOC (@MetrolinkIEOC) April 14, 2025

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has been briefed.

A small earthquake shook the same area Sunday, which registered as a 3.5 magnitude.

