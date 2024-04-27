6 injured in shooting outside night club in Washington, DC

Multiple people were injured and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting in the Dupont Circle area in Washington, D.C.

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON — Multiple people were injured and a suspect has been arrested after a shooting in the Dupont Circle area in Washington, D.C.

The shootings happened in Dupont Circle around 11:30 p.m., according to The Associated Press.

Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Chief Ramey Kyle said that officers were called after an argument began inside the nightclub, the AP reported. That argument moved to outside of the nightclub.

The nightclub was called Rewind, according to WJLA.

Six adults were injured in the shooting but their injuries are expected to be non-life-threatening, the news outlet reported.

At the time of the shooting, there were around 75 people inside the club, a Washington Post photographer, Jabin Botsford said. Botsford was reportedly inside the club when the shooting happened.

Metropolitan Police Department said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a suspect is in custody and they have located a weapon. The suspect’s name has not been released.

It’s unclear what the argument was about, the AP reported.

