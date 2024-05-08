North West joins ‘The Lion King’ concert event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

North West, Kim Kardashian LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

LOS ANGELES — North West is joining a two-night event called “Disney’s The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl.”

>> Read more trending news

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, will be joining Heather Headley, Billy Eichner, Bradley Gibson, Ernie Sabella, Jason Weaver, Jeremy Irons, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson and Lebo M for the Hollywood Bowl concert, according to The Associated Press.

The concert will take place on May 24 and 25. It is in honor of the 30th anniversary of “The Lion King,” according to Variety.

Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé lend voices to ‘The Lion King’ prequel ‘Mufasa’; see first trailer

The cast will be performing songs that were featured in the Broadway production, the AP reported. It will also include costume, set design and puppetry.

The concert will also be filmed for a Disney+ Original special “The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl,” according to Variety. The stream date has not yet been released, according to Deadline.

North West, 10, last year voiced a role on “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie,” according to Deadline. She also was featured on “Talking/Once Again” which was a collaboration with Ye and Ty Dolla $ign, the AP reported.

Latest entertainment and celebrity news:

©2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!