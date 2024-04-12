Prince Harry, Meghan Markle launching 2 series at Netflix

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 15: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex watch on during the Mixed Team Gold Medal match between Team Colombia and Team Poland during day six of the Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023 on September 15, 2023 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Joern Pollex/Getty Images for Invictus Games Düsseldorf 2023) (Joern Pollex/Getty Images for Invictus Games )

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be producing two new series on Netflix.

One of the shows will be centered around the world of professional polo and the other will be a lifestyle show, according to The Guardian.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s production company, Archewell Productions will be making the shows. Meghan Markle will be producing both of the shows, according to The Guardian. Prince Harry will work on the polo series.

The polo series was shot at the U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, at The USPA National Polo Center, according to Deadline. It will go in-depth about the sport.

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” according to a statement obtained by People Magazine.

The other series will be about “the joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship,” Deadline reported. The series comes after Meghan Markle launched her American Riviera Orchard brand. It will be directed by Michael Steed who worked on “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” according to People Magazine. Leah Hariton will be the showrunner after she worked as a producer on “Selena + Chef” which was Selena Gomez’s cooking show on HBO.

Both series are untitled and are in the early stages of production, according to Deadline.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a streaming deal with Netflix in 2020, according to Good Morning America. The couple has released three series including a docuseries called “Harry & Meghan.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in Montecito, California, The Associated Press reported. They left official royal duties in Jan. 2020.





