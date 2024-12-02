Recall alert: 42K Hyundai Tucson, Santa Cruz vehicles recalled

FILE PHOTO: Hyundai recalled more than 42,400 vehicles because of a wiring assembly issue.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 42,400 vehicles due to an issue with a wiring assembly.

The NHTSA said that the console extension wiring assembly may not be routed correctly and could allow the transmission to be shifted out of park without having to push the brake pedal.

The recall affects some 2025 Tucson and Santa Cruz vehicles.

If you have one of the recalled vehicles, you’re told to use the parking brake after putting the car into park.

Dealers will reroute the wiring assembly for free, the NHTSA said.

Owners of the recalled vehicles will receive letters after Jan. 19 but can contact the car company at 855-371-9460. Hyundai’s internal recall number is 273.

©2024 Cox Media Group