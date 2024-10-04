Recall alert: Dark chocolate-filled mini waffle cones sold in 38 states recalled for undeclared milk

Recall alert Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones have been recalled for undeclared milk. (FDA.gov)

The Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of candy sold in 38 states and Washington, D.C.

Hammon’s Candies recalled 4-ounce bags of Dark Chocolate Filled Mini Waffle Cones, the FDA said.

The cones may contain undeclared milk which could be dangerous for people with a milk sensitivity or allergy.

The candy was sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming and Washington, D.C.

They were also sold online at Hammon Candies’ website and Amazon.

The stand-up resealable bags have UPC 6 91355 90513 5 and product codes LN0525453 with Use By 03/20/2025 and LN0525453 with Use By 05/20/2025.

If you have the recalled mini waffle cones, you’re told to return them to the place of purchase for a refund, the FDA said.

You can call Hammon’s Candies at 888-226-3999 or 303-333-5588 extension 180, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. MT.

