‘Renaissance’ film: Beyonce releases ‘My House’ single; Taylor Swift attends concert film premiere

LONDON — Queen Bey had a surprise for her fans at the end of the premiere of her “Renaissance” concert film.

Beyoncé released her new single, “My House” after the debut of “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” in London. The song played during the credits Thursday night and then online for all to see.

Variety reported that the song calls back to her Houston roots. The “Today” show said the dance track features Beyoncé rapping and a “bass-heavy beat.”

It’s her first new music since she released “Renaissance,” her seventh studio album, last year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film which documented the album’s tour, and is considered part documentary/part concert film, had some big names in the audience.

Taylor Swift attended the premiere in Leicester Square Theater, CNN reported, returning the favor after Beyoncé attended the “Eras Tour” concert film in October. Swift missed the Los Angeles premiere on Saturday because she was on tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

