Report: Police continue to investigate cause of death of ‘American Idol’ alum Mandisa

Mandisa was 47 when she was found dead in her Franklin, Tennessee, home.

Mandisa cause of death updated FILE PHOTO: NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 16: Mandisa attends the 49th Annual GMA Dove Awards at Allen Arena, Lipscomb University on October 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The singer was found dead in her home on April 18, 2024. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images/Getty Images)

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tennessee police said in a statement on Monday they are “continuing to investigate” the death of Grammy-winning Christian recording artist and “American Idol” alum Mandisa, but that they do not believe it was the result of foul play.

>> Read more trending news

'American Idol' alum and Grammy Award-winner Mandisa dead at 47

“The Franklin Police Department is continuing to investigate the death of a woman found inside a Beamon Dr. residence last Thursday evening,” the statement read. “Over the weekend, a medical examiner identified the deceased individual as Mandisa Hundley. At this time, there is no indication the death was the result of suspicious or criminal activity.”

“The Franklin Police Department sends its condolences to Hundley’s family, friends, and fans,” the statement concluded.

While officials said the 47-year-old did not die as a result of foul play, they did not issue an official cause of death, the Tennessean reported.

The singer, who became famous when she was a contestant on “American Idol” in 2006, was found dead in her Franklin, Tennessee, home last week.

“We can confirm that yesterday Mandisa was found in her home deceased,” a representative for the singer said in a statement released on Friday. “At this time we do not know the cause of death or any further details. We ask for your prayers for her family and close knit circle of friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

Mandisa, a native of Citrus Heights, California, graduated from Fisk University, where she was a member of the famed Fisk University Jubilee singers, in 2000.

After her stint on “American Idol,” she released the first of her six albums in 2007. She won a Grammy Award for best contemporary Christian music album in 2014 for her album “Overcomer.”

Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!