Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter dies

David Souter
David Souter FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice David Souter (L) leaves after addressing the Sandra Day O'Connor Project on The State of The Judiciary's forum "Striking the Balance: Fair and Independent Courts in a New Era" at Georgetown University Law Center May 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. The high court announced the death of Souter on May 8. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The Supreme Court has announced the death of retired Justice David Souter.

Read more trending news

The court said Souter died on May 8 at his home in New Hampshire at the age of 85.

“Justice David Souter served our Court with great distinction for nearly twenty years. He brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service. After retiring to his beloved New Hampshire in 2009, he continued to render significant service to our branch by sitting regularly on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit for more than a decade. He will be greatly missed.” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

Latest noteworthy deaths:

© 2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!