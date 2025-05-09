Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter dies

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice David Souter (L) leaves after addressing the Sandra Day O'Connor Project on The State of The Judiciary's forum "Striking the Balance: Fair and Independent Courts in a New Era" at Georgetown University Law Center May 20, 2009 in Washington, DC. The high court announced the death of Souter on May 8. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Supreme Court has announced the death of retired Justice David Souter.

The court said Souter died on May 8 at his home in New Hampshire at the age of 85.

“Justice David Souter served our Court with great distinction for nearly twenty years. He brought uncommon wisdom and kindness to a lifetime of public service. After retiring to his beloved New Hampshire in 2009, he continued to render significant service to our branch by sitting regularly on the Court of Appeals for the First Circuit for more than a decade. He will be greatly missed.” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a statement.

