Rosalynn Carter: National Archives releases strawberry cake recipe

Georgia is the Peach State, and the Carters made their mark as peanut farmers, but it was Rosalynn Carter’s strawberry cake that was a family favorite.

On Monday, the National Archives posted the late first lady’s strawberry cake recipe on X, formerly known as Twitter. Rosalynn Carter died Sunday in her hometown of Plains, Georgia. She was 96.

“Today, we honor the remarkable legacy of Rosalynn Carter, whose warmth touched the nation,” the post read. “As we remember her, we share one of her favorite recipes -- a classic strawberry cake -- reflecting the sweetness she brought to so many.”

Today, we honor the remarkable legacy of Rosalynn Carter, whose warmth touched the nation. As we remember her, we share one of her favorite recipes—a classic strawberry cake—reflecting the sweetness she brought to so many. 🍓https://t.co/9lSX4ApYjz#RememberingRosalynnCarter pic.twitter.com/yF0r9PZkfN — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) November 20, 2023

According to People, the post included a link to the National Archives Catalog and an image of Carter’s recipe.

The recipe was typed on letterhead from the White House.

The recipe, with a letterhead from the White House, calls for packaged yellow or white cake mix, strawberry Jell-O, cooking oil, three-quarters of a cup of chopped nuts, four eggs, two tablespoons of flour. Carter had the option of using a 10-ounce frozen package of strawberries or one pint of fresh strawberries with a half-cup of sugar.

The instructions also instruct the cook to mix the ingredients and bake them for 45 minutes “or until done” at 350 degrees. The cake can be served plain or with whipped cream.

The National Archives has posted several of Carter’s recipes this week, including those for a cheese ring and an eggplant souffle, USA Today reported.