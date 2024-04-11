‘Rosie the Riveters’ honored with Congressional Gold Medal WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 10: "Rosies" pose for a photo in front of the Statue of Freedome in Emancipation Hall before a Congressional Gold Medal Ceremony for the "Rosie the Riveter" women at the U.S. Capitol on April 10, 2024 in Washington, DC. Over two dozen women traveled to Washington DC from across the country to receive the gold medal for their wartime efforts in which they took jobs in factories and shipyards during World War II to help the war efforts. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Some of the women who went to work during World War II became known as “Rosie the Riveters” and on Wednesday, they were honored with a Congressional Gold Medal.

Original Roses were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal in the ceremony in Washington D.C., according to KYW-TV. There were about 30 or some Rosies from across the United States in attendance.

Mae Krier, 98, who was one of the Rosies who led the effort to get the recognition, accepted the medal on behalf of all the Rosies, the news outlet reported.

“Rosie the Riveter” was a name given to women who went to work during World War II. During that time, women took on jobs that were normally held by men but because of the war, there were many vacancies left open as they went overseas to fight to women took on those vacancies, according to Good Morning America.

Legislation was passed in 2020 by Congress that authorized the medal, The New York Times reported.

“These are the women who built our bombs,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said Wednesday at the medal ceremony, held at the U.S. Capitol, according to Good Morning America. “These are the invisible warriors on the home front.”

About five million civilian women worked during World War II, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Around 350,000 women served in the military.

“We never thought we’d be recognized,” Marian Sousa, 98, said in an interview, according to the Times. “Just never thought — we were just doing the job for the country and earning money on the side.”

National Rosie the Riveter Day is observed on March 21, according to the Times. Krier helped to establish that day which also happened to be on her birthday.

“I think they got sick and tired of hearing from me — it’s been going on for years,” Krier said in an interview, according to the newspaper. “It’s just wonderful to finally get the award.”

