Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on Supreme Court, dies at 93

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor FILE PHOTO: Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 25, 2012 in Washington, DC. O'Connor died at the age of 93. (Photo by T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images) (T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images)

Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the nation’s highest court, has died, officials said. She was 93.

In a statement obtained by CSPAN, the Supreme Court said O’Connor died Friday morning in Phoenix of “complications related to advanced dementia, probably Alzheimer’s, and a respiratory illness.”

O’Connor, who was appointed to the Supreme Court by President Ronald Reagan, served as a justice from 1981 until her retirement in 2006.

