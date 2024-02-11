Super Bowl LVIII to be the first powered fully by renewable energy

For the first time in Super Bowl history, the stadium where it is being held will be powered by renewable energy.

The Super Bowl 2024 is being held in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium. The home team, the Las Vegas Raiders, have a 25-year agreement with NV energy where they buy power from a new solar installation, according to CBS News.

“Allegiant Stadium is devoted to energy optimalization and features a state-of-the-art chiller plant, high efficiency air handling units, energy optimizing lighting, and an energy efficient lighting control system. The Stadium’s engineering team is consistently finding ways to improve energy efficiency through diligent monitoring of electrical loads and review of energy usage,” Allegiant Stadium said on its website.

The new solar installation can supply about 10 megawatts of power for the stadium for the Super Bowl, CEO Doug Cannon told CBS News. Ten megawatts of power is enough energy for the consumption of about 46,000 houses

“We have enough power for Usher and all of his lights and all the fanfare that’ll be there,” Cannon said.

Allegiant Stadium said it is doing other sustainability initiatives including a roof made of ethylene tetrafluoroethylene, or ETFE, according to USA Today. ETFE is a recyclable plastic material that “provides climate adaptability, insulation performance, self-cleaning, and a long lifespan, is one of its more energy-efficient features,” the stadium’s website said.

The stadium says it also collects about 12,000 pounds of food scraps each game. Those food scraps go to farms to feed the animals, USA Today reported.

“When you come to a game you may be thinking about just focusing on the game but when they hear that and know that we’re being conscious of our environmental footprint, hopefully that guest will leave and have that same mindset when they go back home,” said Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan, according to CBS News.

The stadium is power 100% entirely by renewable energy, the stadium website said.

“People sometimes get nervous about renewable power because they’re not sure if it’s going to be reliable. The fact that renewable power can power a facility like this reliably should speak volumes about what could happen in other communities,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm, according to CBS News. Granholm inspected Allegiant Stadium’s main electrical entry room.

