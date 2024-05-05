University of Southern California closes main campus as officers clear protest encampment The University of Southern California’s University Park Campus is closed on Sunday as authorities are working to clear a protest encampment. (JHVEPhoto - stock.adobe.com)

LOS ANGELES — The University of Southern California’s University Park Campus is closed on Sunday as authorities are working to clear a protest encampment.

Officials said anyone who does not comply with police will be arrested, The Associated Press reported.

Videos posted on social media showed Los Angeles Police Department officers in riot gear assembling on campus, according to CNN. The pro-Palestinian protest, NBC News reported.

The University of Southern California Department of Public Safety said on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday that the University Park Campus has been closed due to “significant activity at the center of campus.” Authorities are urging people on campus to leave.

USC said that DPS is working with the Los Angeles Police Department to clear the area, on X.

UPC has been closed as a result of significant activity at the center of campus. If you are in the center of campus, please leave. People who don’t leave will be arrested. We will issue another alert when it is clear to return. — USC DPS (@USCDPS) May 5, 2024

DPS, with the assistance of LAPD, is clearing the center of UPC. If you are in the center of campus, please leave. People who don’t leave could be arrested. https://t.co/3SzeqSNlps — USC (@USC) May 5, 2024

The encampment restarted after the Los Angeles Police Department arrested around 93 people on campus on April 24, the AP reported. Since then, it had remained calm. Most of the attention had however shifted to the protests and arrests at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The move to get protestors off campus comes days before commencement events are expected to begin, according to the AP.

As of Sunday morning, no arrests have been made.

