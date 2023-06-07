Tupac Shakur receives a posthumous Hollywood star

When you walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame, you can now expect to see Tupac Shakur's name. The late rapper was honored with the posthumous honor of a star during a ceremony Wednesday, at which Big Boy recounted some of Pac's career accomplishments.

"He defied the distinction between art and activism," he said, per USA Today. "Though his career lasted just five years, Tupac Shakur remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation with over 75,000 records sold worldwide."

Allen Hughes and Jamal Joseph, director and executive producer for FX's Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur, about Tupac's relationship with his mother, Afeni Shakur, also shared some words.

"How fitting in the year of hip-hop's 50th anniversary that the art form's most transcendent star is finally being placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame," Hughes said. "Tupac Amaru Shakur has become a global symbol of rebellion – a symbol as visible and important as Malcolm X and Che Guevara and an inspiration to activists today."

Pac's sister Sekyiwa "Set" Shakur accepted the award on his behalf.

"From the first time he stepped foot on this stage of the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had the dream to have a star here on the Walk of Fame," she said of her brother. "Today we’re not just honoring a star in the ground, but we’re honoring the work and the passion that he’s put into making his dreams come true. His heavenly star will shine a little brighter today. And once again, he has made us all extremely proud. We love you, Tupac."

