Usher's catalog sees spike in Spotify streams following Super Bowl halftime show

Anybody listening to Usher? A lot of us are, apparently.

Thanks to his Super Bowl 58 halftime show, where Usher played some of his biggest hits and welcomed a few special guests like H.E.R., Alicia Keys and Ludacris, his musical catalog saw a rise in streams.

Immediately following the performance, Spotify logged a near 550% increase in streams of Usher's music.

Here's a look at a few of his past songs, all of which were part of his set list, that were downloaded at a major rate Sunday night:

"Caught Up" +2000%

"U Don't Have to Call" +1,200%

"Love in This Club" ft. Young Jeezy +1,100%

"Bad Girl" +1,050%

"Confessions Part II" +900%

"U Got It Bad" +715%

"My Boo" with Alicia Keys +690%

"Yeah!" ft. Lil Jon and Ludacris +520%

"Superstar" +350%

