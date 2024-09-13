Victoria Monét announces 'Jaguar II (Deluxe)'

If you're a fan of Victoria Monét's Jaguar II, there's more to come. A deluxe edition of the singer's debut album is scheduled to arrive on Oct. 4.

Victoria made the announcement Friday via a video shared to her social media. The clip captures her as she runs out of popcorn while watching "Alright" in a theater. She then goes to the concession stand, finds two employees kissing and intrudes on the makeout session to ask for more popcorn.

"I'm so sorry to interrupt what y'all got going on there, but I just wanted to order some more JAGUAR II popcorn, please?" Victoria said, to which the workers asked what size. Victoria answered, "I think this time I'm gonna go with the deluxe."

The deluxe edition of Jaguar II will have 10 more songs than the original, including the previously released "SOS (Sex on Sight)" with Usher, and her collab with Bryson Tiller, "We Might Even Be Falling In Love."

