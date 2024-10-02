Victoria Monét makes TIME100 Next list

Time revealed the individuals on its TIME100 Next list of 2024, and Victoria Monét made the cut.

Yara Shahidi did the honors of congratulating Victoria, whom she praised for her "chart-topping hits," "powerful voice," "unmatched choreography" and "undeniable" talent, as well as "the grace, authenticity, and heart she brings to everything she touches."



"As a lover of history, I'm inspired by how Victoria pays homage to the artists who paved the way and the culture that shaped her, all while continuously innovating. There's a deep reverence in how she honors their legacies, yet creates something uniquely her own," Yara wrote. "Her influence is indisputable, not just within the music industry, but in the lives of all who experience her art. Though she only recently took center stage globally, she has spent over a decade shaping the future of music. She bridges past and present, creating a path for future generations to follow."

TIME magazine's annual honor recognizes "100 emerging leaders from around the world who are shaping the future and defining the next generation of leadership."

The TIME100 Next gala will take place on Oct. 9 in New York City.

