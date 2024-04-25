Watch Chance the Rapper's new video for "Buried Alive"

Chance the Rapper is out with a new video for "Buried Alive," which he directed himself.

The song, from his album Star Line Gallery, sees him discuss "themes of self-discovery, resilience and the relentless pursuit of freedom," reflected in the visual as Chance breaks free from a box he's trapped in. With his newfound freedom, he discovers the "vast expanse of space" and the "cosmic panorama before him," a defining moment in his "journey of self-actualization and defiance" — one that represents "freedom from the constraints of the past and a newfound sense of possibility," per a press release.

"Getting back to directing and shaping the cinematography for the 'Buried Alive' music video was really a rewarding return for me,” Chance says in a statement. “Film provides me a platform to translate my creative vision into a tangible, immersive experience, while also capturing the grandeur of the cosmos.”

"Throughout this project, I've been using film as a translator for some of the heavier or more fantastical themes in my lyrics," he continues, crediting Wes Anderson, Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino for influencing "my eye as a director" "while providing me a medium that allows these conversations of liberation and catharsis to speak loudly."

"Buried Alive" is now available on streaming services and YouTube.

