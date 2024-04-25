Watch Chance the Rapper's new video for "Buried Alive"

Keeley Parenteau

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Chance the Rapper is out with a new video for "Buried Alive," which he directed himself.

The song, from his album Star Line Gallery, sees him discuss "themes of self-discovery, resilience and the relentless pursuit of freedom," reflected in the visual as Chance breaks free from a box he's trapped in. With his newfound freedom, he discovers the "vast expanse of space" and the "cosmic panorama before him," a defining moment in his "journey of self-actualization and defiance" — one that represents "freedom from the constraints of the past and a newfound sense of possibility," per a press release.

"Getting back to directing and shaping the cinematography for the 'Buried Alive' music video was really a rewarding return for me,” Chance says in a statement. “Film provides me a platform to translate my creative vision into a tangible, immersive experience, while also capturing the grandeur of the cosmos.”

"Throughout this project, I've been using film as a translator for some of the heavier or more fantastical themes in my lyrics," he continues, crediting Wes Anderson, Spike Lee and Quentin Tarantino for influencing "my eye as a director" "while providing me a medium that allows these conversations of liberation and catharsis to speak loudly."

"Buried Alive" is now available on streaming services and YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirSTAR 94.5 - Orlando's Only R&B Logo
    View All
    1-844-945-2945

    Star Cares

    STAR Cares is an exclusive Community Affairs initiative of STAR 94.5, committed to enriching the lives of African-Americans in our community who need to be informed and benefit from programs targeting Education, Health and Financial Literacy

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about star945.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!