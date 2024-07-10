Watch the trailer for 'The Braxtons' on We TV

Courtesy of WE tv

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

If you were wondering what's going on Toni Braxton and her family, you might want to tune into their new show, The Braxtons. The series will follow Toni and sisters Towanda, Trina, Tamar and mother Ms. Evelyn Braxton as they attempt to move forward after the loss of Traci Braxton.

A newly released trailer gives insight on their respective new journeys, including Toni's take on standup comedy and return to the stage after four years, Trina's attempt to get grand babies and Ms. Evelyn's desire to get back into the dating pool. The clip seems to suggest there was drama around Toni's Vegas show, as Hill Harper threatens to "stop the entire show" and Toni is seen experiencing some kind of pain.

The Braxtons will also offer an unfiltered look at Trina's therapy journey for PTSD, Towanda's battle with alopecia, Tamar's wellness journey, Ms. E's cooking show dream-turned-reality and more. It will feature eight episodes, with the first one premiering Aug. 8 at 9:30 p.m. ET on We TV.

Until then, fans can watch the family's previous reality show Braxton Family Values; it will air on We TV from July 26 to Aug. 2 at 9:30 pm ET.

