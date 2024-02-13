Who's next for the Super Bowl halftime show? T-Pain, Lil Wayne?

After Usher's viral, star-studded performance at Super Bowl 58, which CBS reports was the most-watched game in history, bids came in from artists who believe they should be next in line for the big gig.

One of the artists, T-Pain, says a halftime show featuring his many hits is a no-brainer.

"What If?..." reads a Super Bowl graphic, alongside a picture of T-Pain, that was shared to his Instagram Monday.

"I do got the hits," he captioned the post.

He also shared footage of an interview with Shannon Sharpe, who asked him if he'd be willing to take the halftime stage.

"You in?" asked Sharpe, to which T-Pain responded, "Absolutely. Why would I not do that?"

T-Pain's post included a final image of a fan comment on X, formerly Twitter, that reads, "Not gonna lie, I think we need a T-Pain Super Bowl halftime show."

Another hip-hop star hoping for a chance to take the stage is Lil Wayne. And, considering that the NFL has announced New Orleans, Wayne's hometown, as the location for Super Bowl 59, it might just make sense, Wayne thinks.

"I will not lie to you, I have not got a call or nothing," he said in a recent appearance on the 4Hunnid podcast. "But we all praying. We praying. We keeping our fingers crossed. I'm working hard. I'ma make sure this next album and everything I do is killer. I wanna just make it hard for them not to holler at the boy."

Speculation surrounding which hip-hop star will be next to perform at the Super Bowl stems from Jay-Z's involvement with the NFL and the halftime show.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.