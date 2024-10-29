Will Mariah Carey announce that "it's time" on Drew Barrymore's show?

As we all know, we can't start playing Christmas music until Mariah Carey says it's OK. But now she's offered a clue as to when that announcement might happen.

On her Instagram Story, Mariah posted footage of Drew Barrymore wandering the halls of her talk show in a Halloween outfit. She hears Mariah vocalizing and we see a dressing room labeled with Mariah's name. But then, we see Mariah announcing, "Not yet!"

In a video on her show's official Instagram page, Drew declares, "Happy Hallow..." but is cut off by the ringing of sleigh bells. We then see shots of staffers on Drew's show harking to the sound of Mariah vocalizing, with one declaring, "She's here!"

It's all a preview of Thursday's show: We see a clip where Drew introduces Mariah, who walks out onstage in a red dress, escorted by two shirtless, buff dudes in Santa hats, pants, boots and gloves. "All I Want For Christmas Is You" starts playing, and we see a caption that reads, The Drew Barrymore Show Presents A Very Merry Halloween.

In other Mariah Christmas news, the album that started it all — her 1994 release Merry Christmas — is being reissued as a Hybrid SACD and a numbered-edition UltraDisc One Step LP. Apparently, this is technology that offers "unparalleled detail, depth, and dimensionality." These new editions feature the bonus track "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen" and are scheduled to ship Dec. 13.

