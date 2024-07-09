Will Smith's "You Can Make It" makes it onto several 'Billboard' charts

"You Can Make It" through the tough times — and even onto the Billboard charts, if you believe. Such is the case for Will Smith, whose first Christian/gospel single has just entered the lists for Billboard's Hot Gospel and Hot Christian Songs.

The track featuring Fridayy and the Sunday Service Choir is #3 on Hot Gospel Songs and #23 on the Hot Christian Songs chart dated July 13. According to Luminate, it drew 726,000 plays on radio, garnered 665,000 streams in the U.S. and had 1,000 sales through July 4, becoming Fridayy's first top 10 in the Hot Gospel Songs and Sunday Service's third.

It's also #3 on the Gospel Digital Song Sales, #6 on Christian Digital Song Sales, #10 on Gospel Streaming Songs and #28 on Gospel Airplay.

"I was really talking to myself," Smith tells Billboard of the song. "To see so many people resonate with the intention gives me a clear North Star for this next chapter of my creative life."

Will, who debuted the song live at the BET Awards, is said to be working on a full-length Christian/gospel album.

