'XXL' Awards: Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, J.Cole, Drake up for Artist of the Year

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABC

By Jamia Pugh

Nicki MinajDoja CatJ.Cole and Drake are among the hip-hop stars who will be vying for Artist of the Year at the XXL Awards 2024, which launched Monday.

Killer MikeTravis Scott and Lil Uzi Vert are also nominated for Artist of the Year, while the Best New Artist category includes Sexyy RedDestroy LonelyFinesse2tymesCentrel CeeTeezo TouchdownLola Brooke and Rob49.

Throughout the week, the XXL Awards board, which is made up of 255 music industry executives and leaders, will vote on 11 of the 12 categories. It is up to the public to choose the winner of the 12th award, The People's Champ.

Up for People's Champ are 20 artists, including 50 Cent21 SavageCardi BMegan Thee StallionIce Spice and Latto.

There's also Album, Song, Lyricist, Performer, Video, Producer, Male Rapper and Female Rapper of the Year, as well as Hip-Hop's Humanitarian of the Year.

Fans can visit XXLMag.com to cast a vote once per hour through Sunday, February 18, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

