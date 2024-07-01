Over this past weekend I traveled to Chicago where I had the honor of attending the 120th Anniversary Celebration and Awards Banquet for the American Lung Association. This organization has done some amazing work in the fight for lung health through education, advocacy, and research, and their efforts continue.

I’m proud to serve as a member of the ALA’s Asthma Patient Advisory Group, offering input from a patient’s perspective on everything from how to present marketing materials, to what do patients need from their doctors, to actually being involved with the research efforts being done through the Lung Association’s Airways Clinical Research Centers across the country.

The awards banquet was Friday evening. On Saturday morning, I shared my personal asthma journey before the National Board of Directors for the American Lung Association at their “Mission Moment” breakfast. They got to see the face of asthma and hear how their involvement with this organization is so impactful on patients’ lives.

Shown in the photo from left to right: Harold Wimmer, President/CEO of the National American Lung Association, Denise Lee, lung cancer patient advisory group member, myself, Cheryl Calhoun, Chair, National Board of Directors, and David Hill, Board Chair-elect.

Celebrating the American Lung Association's 120th Anniversary











