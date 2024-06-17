Happy Father’s Day to all the great Dads out there! We Appreciate you for all you do. I think about my dad today and thank him for making me into the man I am today. I think about the great times listening to his Luther Vandross cds, Temptations records, even some 8tracks lol. He’s in Heaven now, but I still feel his presence with me. I will keep his legacy going. Love Ya Dad. If you’re missing a loved one on this day, Keep your head high and know that they are shining down on you.





-DJ Millennium

Weekdays: 2am-5am

Saturdays: 12am-7am