Share Your Thoughts & Enter For A Pair Of Alicia Keys Concert Tickets

Share Your Thoughts & Enter For Your Shot To Win Tickets to See KEM

Tell The Boss

STAR 94.5 is your radio station. Therefore, it is imperative that we hear from you. We need your honest feedback about STAR; what you like or what you can share with us on how we can become a better radio station.

Click below to share your feedback!

Then, you’re also be entered for your chance to win four tickets to see KEM performing live on Saturday, January 16th, 2027 at the Hard Rock Live!

To purchase tickets, click here.

KEM

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. November 20th - December 10th. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Volusia or Brevard Counties. Age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form below. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of KEM tickets to on Saturday, January 16th, 2027 at the Hard Rock Live. ARV = $150. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

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