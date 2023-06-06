Share Your Thoughts & Enter For A Pair Of Alicia Keys Concert Tickets

Tell The Boss

STAR 94.5 is your radio station. Therefore, it is imperative that we hear from you. We need your honest feedback about STAR; what you like or what you can share with us on how we can become a better radio station.

Click below to share your feedback!

Then, you’re also entered for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Alicia Keys in concert on June 30th, 2023 at the Amalie Arena.

For more info and to purchase tickets, click here.

alicia keys

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. June 6th - June 27th, 2023. Open to Florida residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Lake, Polk, Brevard, Volusia or Brevard Counties, age: 18+. To enter, complete entry form below. One (1) winner will be selected in a random drawing. Odds vary. Prize: Two tickets to see Alicia Keys in concert on June 30th, 2023 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa. ARV = $99. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WCFB-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2022 Cox Media Group