Katt Williams @ Addition Financial Arena - 2/14/25

Katt Williams

Addition Financial Arena welcomes comedian Katt Williams and his “Heaven on Earth” Tour on February 14, 2025 at 8 p.m.

On the heels of his explosive Netflix comedy special, WOKE FOKE, critically acclaimed comedian Katt Williams announces his HEAVEN ON EARTH TOUR. The upcoming tour with new material kicks off in January 2025, making stops across the United States.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Katt Williams has earned a worldwide reputation as one of today’s top entertainers, having developed a career seeded with thousands of sold-out arenas, an expansive list of starring roles on the small screen and memorable performances in major box office hits. Since performing his first stand-up show as a teenager, Williams took the comedy world by storm. He quickly developed a unique style of stand-up that combines articulate and sharp dialogue rooted in conversations reflecting the American political landscape. By 1999, he had cultivated a loyal fan base and was performing on some of the most notable comedy stages across the nation.

