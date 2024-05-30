Biggie's mom says she wants to "slap the daylights out of" Diddy

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, is speaking out about Sean "Diddy" Combs.



Following Rolling Stone's recent expose on the embattled mogul, Wallace told the outlet she wants to "slap the daylights out of him."



She added that she hopes Diddy apologizes to his ex-girlfriend Cassie and his mother.



"I'm sick to my stomach," she said about the numerous abuse allegations against Diddy. "I'm praying for Cassie. I'm praying for his mother. I don't want to believe the things that I've heard, but I've seen [the hotel video]. I pray that he apologizes to her."



"I hope that I see Sean one day and the only thing I want to do is slap the daylights out of him. And you can quote me on that," she added. "Because I liked him. I didn't want to believe all the awful things, but I'm so ashamed and embarrassed."

Rolling Stone published an article Tuesday claiming Diddy has a history of abuse stemming back to his college days, among other things. He did not comment on the allegations made in the article, but through his lawyer said, "We are aware that the proper authorities are conducting a thorough investigation and therefore have confidence any important issues will be addressed in the proper forum, where the rules distinguish facts from fiction."



