Capella Grey throws a party in the Bronx with new "Baechester" music video

Per his request, fans of Capella Grey flocked to New York City's Baychester subway station with hopes of appearing in his music video for "Baechester."

The visual, helmed by New York-based director jacktrvdes, sees Capella leading a party of sorts in various Uptown locations, which he describes as sentimental to those familiar with the neighborhood.

"This is for the shorties wit da lip gloss that got off the 5 @ baychester and walked over the bridge," he wrote in his social media casting call.

Capella doesn't mention the word Baychester anywhere in the song; he titled it that way, he said, because the upbeat track is nostalgic and reminds him of life growing up in the Bronx.

The tune and vibe of "Baechester" is similar to Capella's 2021 breakthrough hit, "Gyalis," which also has an official music video shot in Uptown.

"Gyalis" became widely recognized as the "song of the summer" and earned Capella his first Billboard top 10 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Check out "Baechester" on the YouTube channel for Capella's music label, Allepac the Family.

