Gotcha! Snoop Dogg clears the air on claims he's "quitting smoke"

Yes, Snoop Dogg did say he was "giving up smoke," but the announcement wasn't actually a vow to kick his coveted habit of smoking marijuana to the curb.

The almost instantly-viral social media post shared last week was Snoop's way of dropping promo for his latest brand partnership with Solo stove, a smokeless fire pit.

"I have an announcement, I'm giving up smoke," the rapper reiterates in the official ad campaign shared Monday, November 20.

"I know what you're thinking: Snoop! Smoke is kind of your whole thing! But I'm done with it," he said. "I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed fire. They take out the smoke."

The video ad starts with a close-up of Snoop's face then zooms out to reveal the rapper sitting in front of the metal fire pit and later roasting marshmallows.

Solo Stove released a limited edition bundle of "the Fire Pit hot enough to make the Doggfather go smokeless," complete with a bucket hat, a fire pit carrying case and more.

