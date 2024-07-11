ICYMI: Cardi B celebrates Kulture's birthday, Brandy talks "The Boy is Mine (Remix)" and more

Cardi B and Offset's daughter, Kulture, is now 6 years old. Cardi shared a birthday message on the social platform X, alongside a recent photo of Kulture and another of her as a baby. "My baby really six…..Like how?" Cardi tweeted. On Instagram, next to photos of Kulture on a birthday trip, she wrote, "Happy birthday to my beautiful, gentle, amazing daughter... Not only are you growing up on me but I'm growing up with you cause I learned sooo much by just being your mom." Kulture's trip, so far, has included a trip to the zoo and Disneyland Paris.

Common and Pete Rock performed a new song titled "When the Sun Shines Again" on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. They took the stage with house band The Roots and brought along special guests Bilal and Posdnuos of De La Soul. The song will appear on Common and Pete's upcoming album, The Auditorium Vol. 1.

Brandy recently spoke to E! News about teaming with Ariana Grande and Monica on "The Boy is Mine (Remix)." "Ariana called us and wanted us to be part of the remix, and we immediately said yes because I'm such a huge fan of hers. She's one of the greatest singers ever," Brandy said. "So I thought the song was great, and the moment with Monica and I was great. 'The Boy of Mine' was so huge for us. It's our biggest song together so to come back together and do it again, it's like a blessing to be able to get a second chance at it."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.