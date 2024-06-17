ICYMI: Jay-Z and Alicia perform "Empire State of Mind" at the Tonys, A$AP Rocky's new campaign and more

Alicia Keys took the Tonys stage with the cast of her musical, Hell's Kitchen, about her childhood in Manhattan. During her performance, Jay-Z joined her onstage for a performance of "Empire State of Mind," which recently hit 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Megan Thee Stallion's been bringing the stars out on her Hot Girl Summer tour. She chose Paul Wall as her guest for the show in Austin's Moody Center and tapped Lil Keke, Slim Thug and Bun B for a show in Houston. Paul performed "Still Tippin'" and "Grillz," while Keke, Slim and Bun took the stage for their respective hits "Southside," "Still Tippin'" and "Int'l Player's Anthem [I Choose You]."

Tinashe's new hit "Nasty" made its way into Janet Jackson's tour set. During her show Saturday at the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, Janet showed off her dance moves to a blend of the song with her 1986 track of the same name. "Woahhhhh …," Tinashe wrote in response to a clip shared on the social platform X. She'd previously tweeted that Janet's one of her "biggest idols in the whole universe."

In Father's Day news, A$AP Rocky teamed with Balenciaga for the Portraits of Fatherhood campaign, a collaboration between Bottega Veneta creative director Matthieu Blazy and artist Carrie Mae Weems. It captures him with sons RZA and Riot. "IT WAS A PLEASURE TO WORK ALONGSIDE MY CHILDREN & FAMILY X MATTHIEU BLAZY X BOTTEGA VENETA X CARRIE MAE WEEMS TO BRING U THIS HEARTFELT FATHERS DAY PIECE," Rocky wrote. "THIS SPECIAL MOMENT CAPTURES THE VULNERABILITY ,LOVE AND INTERACTION BETWEEN MY SONS AND I , IM PROUD 2 BE THE MAN THEY CALL DADDA."

Victoria Monét and her dad spent their "first Father's Day together ever," she wrote on X. "The little girl in me is so happyyyyyy."

