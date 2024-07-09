ICYMI: Summer Walker teases new music, Kendrick's "Not Like Us" increases sales for Tam's Burgers + more

Summer Walker is apparently working on some new music. She took to her Instagram and shared photos of her in the studio and another of her covering the titles in what appears to be a 19-song track list. Summer's last album, Still Not Over It, came out in 2021.

Mustard has been talking about his new album Faith of a Mustard Seed, but until now, fans didn't know its release date. "PAY FOR ME 7.12 #FOAMS," he wrote on the social platform X.

Sexyy Red has shut down reports that she may cancel her Sexyy Red 4 President tour due to low sales. After The Art of Dialogue and Touring Data shared that news, she took to the social platform and wrote, "My fans are buying tickets we're doin just fine. We not cancelling no tour dis cancelling s*** all cap."

"Dis how Dey try to do u wen u go wit an independent promoter n the bigger companies try to sabotage u we not cancelling s***," she added in one of two follow-up tweets. "I did my touring deal with a black promoter black owned company AG Entertainment and now Dey playin dirty paying pages spreading fake news to discourage my fans from buying tickets."

Business is reportedly booming at Tam's Burgers #21, after Kendrick Lamar and Mustard paid the fast-food restaurant a visit in the "Not Like Us" music video. Manager Lauro Hernandez and his son Bryan Noe told TMZ business has seen a 30-40% increase since the video dropped, and new customers have said the clip was the reason for their visit.

