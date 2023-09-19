JT gushes over new Beats by Dre campaign: "This was a day"

JT seems to be really proud of her latest business venture.

After joining the Beats by Dre family as the face of their latest Solo3 headphone campaign and sharing official images from the photoshoot, the rapper opened up about the positive experience she had on the project.

"Being a room full of [talented] women & men! Feeling like the new girl at a school being so very new to this they made me feel so comfy," she said on her Instagram Story. "This was a day."

JT concluded her message by thanking London-based singer and fashion designer Mowalola, the artist behind the new headphone design.

The City Girls member also hopped in Mowalola's IG comment section to again publicly thank her for the opportunity.

"Awwww thank you for choosing me to be apart of this," she wrote.

In the futuristic campaign photos, JT sports a pair of bright silver wireless, over-ear headphones with scratch marks on either side and the brand name, Mowalola, etched at the top.

Per Mowalola and the Beats by Dre Instagram, the new technology is up for grabs starting September 21.

